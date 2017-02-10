Derby man pleads guilty to stealing mail

Derby man pleads guilty to stealing mail

A Derby man admitted in federal court Friday in Wichita to stealing mail while he worked as a mail carrier, authorities said. Gary Yenzer, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement.

