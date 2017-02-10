Democrats pick their candidate for special election
Prosecutors charged the man suspected of running over Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn during a pursuit with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Justin F. Terrazas, 31, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on that count and other crimes Friday afternoon before Judge Faith Maughan.
