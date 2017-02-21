D.A.: meth destroyed nurse's career, ...

D.A.: meth destroyed nurse's career, personal relationships

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay spoke to members of the Sunrise Optimist Club of North Topeka Tuesday. When she was being sentenced in Shawnee County District Court, a local nurse told the judge that when she became addicted to methamphetamine, she lost everything - her job, her home and all her relationships.

