Customers of popular Wichita bar unhappy with its response to rape joke
Many of the customers who complained on Ernie Biggs' Facebook page Thursday were not just upset that the staff had allowed a rape joke on a prominent mirror above where the musicians play: The customers didn't think the bar's apology was adequate. "For 15 years, has been a Dueling Piano Bar where people know adult humor is often used," wrote Daniel Bryant, the owner, on the bar's Facebook page .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Thu
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 4
|gossip70
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC