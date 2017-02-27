Crews respond to fire call downtown; some traffic closed
Fire crews responded to a report of a possible building fire in downtown Wichita on Monday morning, tying up traffic on Broadway and Topeka between Douglas and First. Fire crews responded to a report of a possible building fire in downtown Wichita on Monday morning, tying up traffic on Broadway and Topeka between Douglas and First.
