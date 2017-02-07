College fund set up for firefightera s son
A college fund has been set up for the teenage son of Collis Grisby, the Wichita firefighter who died last month. The 529 plan fund was set up by the Wichita chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters and is being run through a website called Ugift529.com .
