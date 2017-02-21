Chocolate, wine, battling chefs: Four weekend food events in Wichita
At least four big events - some new and some longtime traditions - will be staged over the weekend, offering food, samples and sweets prepared by Wichita's best restaurants and chefs, and tickets are still available. Palette to Palate: The seventh annual Palette to Palate fundraiser, an evening of wine, food and art that benefits KETCH, has a New Orleans twist this year.
