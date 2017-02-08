Canadian County Deputies Discover 30 ...

Canadian County Deputies Discover 30 Pounds Of Meth In Kansas Couple's Car

NewsOn6 Tulsa

Canadian County Sheriff's Deputies say a Kansas couple were arrested Friday when 30 pounds of methamphetamines was found hidden inside the rental car they were driving. David Jean Tucker, 59, of Haysville, Kansas and Cynthia Ann Belcher, 63, of Wichita, Kansas were stopped by police on Interstate 40 eastbound near the 123 mile marker after Tucker, who was driving, changed lanes without signaling, and then veered off the road, onto the outside shoulder, authorities said .

