Can Wichita become a great city?
But how much is realistic? Can Wichita advance a couple of levels and become a great midsized city in the near future? What does that even look like? Ask 10 people what a great city looks like, and you'll get 10 different answers: more bike paths, top-tier minor league sports, a Cheesecake Factory, more direct flights or, maybe, envy on your friend's face when you mention you've been offered a job there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|10 hr
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC