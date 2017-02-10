Brandon Steven is subject of federal inquiry over poker, casino
Businessman Brandon Steven said Tuesday that he is a subject of a federal inquiry into poker and his involvement in trying to open a casino in Kansas. Letters from the U.S. Attorney's Office were delivered Tuesday to several parties saying that phone communication with Steven was intercepted under federal law last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Mon
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC