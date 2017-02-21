Brain Balance Achievement Center to open in Wichita
A couple of Wichitans who didn't know each other but who had each looked into opening a Brain Balance franchise here are now going to do it together. That could be children with autism or issues such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or certain kinds of processing disorders or social issues.
