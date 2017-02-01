Blues Traveler bringing anniversary tour to Wichita
Blues Traveler, the Grammy-award winning band best known for hits like "Run-Around" and "Hook," will perform at Wichita's Orpheum Theatre on April 9. The group is touring to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Blues Traveler formed in the late 1980s and rose to fame with its album "Four."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|1 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Wed
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Domestic abuse
|Wed
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC