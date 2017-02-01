Bell named interim director of regiona s SBA

Bell named interim director of region...

Wayne Bell, Wichita district administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, has been named acting regional administrator of the SBA's Region 7, which includes Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. As acting regional administrator, Bell will oversee the SBA local offices that run Small Business Development Centers, SCORE chapters, a Veterans' Business Development Center and Women's Business Centers.

