Attendance down at Wichita schools on day of immigrant protest

Family members who arrived from Syria embrace and are greeted by family at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Feb. 6. Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday, Feb. 16, as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas.

