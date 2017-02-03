Another Oa Reilly Auto Parts store robbed, police say
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an email that two men with guns robbed the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 4130 W. Central at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. Two employees were inside the store at the time of the robbery, Woodrow said.
