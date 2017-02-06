Andover convenience stores robbed on Monday
A Presto store on West Central and a Kwik Shop store, along Highway 54, were both robbed early Monday, according to a post on the Andover Police Department Facebook page. Investigators think that the two robberies are connected, according the post, and believe they may also be linked to two convenience store robberies that happened in Wichita early Monday.
