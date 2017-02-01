a Kinky Boots,a a Renta tours coming to Wichita in 2017-18
Touring productions of Broadway favorites "Kinky Boots" and "Rent" will highlight Broadway in Wichita's 2017-18 season, announced Wednesday by Theater League. The story of Motown founder Berry Gordy, whose record label helped launch the careers of such artists as Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more.
