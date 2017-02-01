a Candid Conversationsa on race: Wichita kicking off community series
On Wednesday, the Wichita library will kick off a series of events aimed at fostering discussion of race relations in the city. Mayor Jeff Longwell said the series was intended to build off the success of last summer's community cookout, organized by the police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
