400 take off work and school to rally in support of immigrants in Wichita
Roberto Ticas, a citizen of El Salvador who has lived in the U.S. for 17 years , rallied Thursday in Wichita for the opportunity to continue working in the U.S. Brisca Lopez earned her U.S. citizenship after a number of years in the country but came out to support all Latin people on Thursday's "A Day Without Immigrants" protest in Wichita. Moses Torres, 19, far right, was brought to the U.S. as a child.
