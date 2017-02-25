$25,000 raised so far for injured Wichita officer, foundation says

Since Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn was run over by a fleeing suspect in a stolen SUV on Feb. 7, the foundation accepting donations on his behalf has received about $25,000. As of Monday, $10,000 has gone to Arterburn's family to pay for their expenses, said Paul Zamorano, president and founder of the Honore Adversis Foundation.

