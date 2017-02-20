2017 Valentinea s Day meals, specials at Wichita restaurants
But that isn't stopping local restaurants, coffee shops and dessert cafes from planning dinners and events to accommodate those who feel amorous even on weeknights. Some of the businesses are even starting their specials early and serving them starting next weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|1 hr
|gossip70
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|23 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Domestic abuse
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC