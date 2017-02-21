2 men face sentencing for Kansas hate crime attack
This undated photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Omar Cantero Martinez, of Kansas. Martinez and one other man are scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, for their roles in a hate crime attack on three Somali men outside an African grocery store in Dodge City in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger pls help
|Mon
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC