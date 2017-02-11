11 indicted in mailbox thefts, accused of stealing master key
A group of 11 people were indicted on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a master key to the city's mailboxes and then using it to steal checks and money orders worth tens of thousands of dollars. On Dec. 8, 2012, a mail truck was robbed not only of mail but also an arrow key, which is the master key to unlock mailboxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|23 hr
|Zipper King
|1
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mon
|concerned cousin
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC