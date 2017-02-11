11 indicted in mailbox thefts, accuse...

11 indicted in mailbox thefts, accused of stealing master key

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A group of 11 people were indicted on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a master key to the city's mailboxes and then using it to steal checks and money orders worth tens of thousands of dollars. On Dec. 8, 2012, a mail truck was robbed not only of mail but also an arrow key, which is the master key to unlock mailboxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... 23 hr Zipper King 1
missing child Christian Goodrich Mon concerned cousin 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
Danger pls help Feb 20 Angles watchingover 2
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC