10 Sandzen works to be auction this weekend in Wichita
Fans of famous Kansas artist Birger Sandzen, whose paintings, prints and watercolors hang in buildings across the state and world, will have a chance to bid on 10 of his paintings later this month. Sandzen who lived and taught in Lindsborg from 1894 until he died in 1954, created more than 3,000 paintings, 328 prints and countless watercolors and drawings inspired by the French Impressionists of the late 19th century, The Wichita Eagle reported.
