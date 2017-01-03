Womena s march planned for Wichita on...

Womena s march planned for Wichita on Jan. 21

Activists, both men and women, are expected to march for women's rights in Washington, D.C., the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. While Jan. 21's Women's March on Washington takes place, local Realtor and activist Brandi Calvert said she plans to lead a similar grassroots Wichita march, the Women's March on Air Capital Kansas.

