Womena s march planned for Wichita on Jan. 21

Activists, both men and women, are expected to march for women's rights in Washington, D.C., the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. While Jan. 21's Women's March on Washington takes place, local Realtor and activist Brandi Calvert said she plans to lead a similar grassroots Wichita march, the Women's March on Air Capital Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.