Wichitans have one minute each to comment at legislative forum

Wichitans will get a chance to offer brief comments to state lawmakers this week, ahead of the start of the legislative session on Monday. Although organizers previously had said people would have to submit questions ahead of time, the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation has decided to let up to 70 people offer one-minute comments to the delegation at its forum on Wednesday night, according to the event's Facebook page .

