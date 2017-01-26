Wichita weather: Milder weather stops...

Wichita weather: Milder weather stops by for a visit

Highs should reach the mid-50s on Sunday, the mid-60s on Monday and the mid-50s again on Tuesday before temperatures retreat to highs more common at this time of year. It'll be breezy during the period, forecasters say, with west-northwest winds in the teens on Sunday and gusting to nearly 30 miles an hour at times.

