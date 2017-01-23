Wichita teens headed to D.C. to join March for Life
Nearly 600 teenagers, their chaperones and several priests have boarded 12 buses and are headed to Washington, D.C., to participate in this year's March for Life. Each year, the March for Life is in opposition to Roe v.
