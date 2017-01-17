Wichita Symphony gives a Four Seasonsa a Kansas touch
Acclaimed violinist Rachel Barton Pine says there's "not a season that goes by" that she hasn't performed Vivaldi's classic "The Four Seasons." But her two performances of that work this weekend will include accompaniment she's never shared before: a photographic display illustrating "The Four Seasons of Kansas."
