Wichita spends $200,000 more to spur global exports
With $200,000 in funding, the Wichita City Council embarked on year three of a five-year plan to boost business exports from Kansas. The council renewed its economic development service agreement with Kansas Global Trade Services, which provides training, advice and networking opportunities for Kansas businesses to sell products overseas.
