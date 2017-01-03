Wichita selects $1.6 million in bike path projects

Three bike paths in Wichita will be expanded this year after the Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved $1.6 million in funding. Redbud Path: Extend the current Redbud trail, which runs from I-135 to Woodlawn, to the east to 159th Street East, where it will link to a recently completed Andover trail.

