Wichita school board begins crafting profile of next superintendent
The next Wichita superintendent should have experience with tight budgets, appreciate diversity and the challenges of poverty, communicate effectively and "have the personal strength and courage to do what is right," school board members decided Friday. Board members developed a draft profile outlining characteristics of the next superintendent.
