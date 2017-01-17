Wichita restauranta s new dog treat line is taste-tested by humans

Two weeks ago, Doo-Dah owners Patrick and Timirie Shibley launched their Doo-Doggy line of pet treats, which they're now selling from the retail side of their popular restaurant at 206 E. Kellogg. They're so serious about the venture, they devote all the restaurant's oven space to baking doggie cookies after it closes at 3 p.m. - every day but Fridays, when the ovens are full of roasting pork belly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.