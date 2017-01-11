Wichita restaurant ready to open but missing some crucial items
The original plan was to have the new Jimmy's Egg at 550 N. Webb Road open on Monday of this week. Morrie Sheets, who is opening the restaurant with Wink Hartman Sr., said that unexpected delays have pushed the opening date back a week to this coming Monday, Jan. 16. The problem, he said, was a mix up with a shipment of four pallets of plates, pans and cooking utensils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|45
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC