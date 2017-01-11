Wichita restaurant ready to open but missing some crucial items

The original plan was to have the new Jimmy's Egg at 550 N. Webb Road open on Monday of this week. Morrie Sheets, who is opening the restaurant with Wink Hartman Sr., said that unexpected delays have pushed the opening date back a week to this coming Monday, Jan. 16. The problem, he said, was a mix up with a shipment of four pallets of plates, pans and cooking utensils.

