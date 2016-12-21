Wichita Public Library to host Budgeting Basics Workshop

Wichitans who are feeling the financial strain after the holiday season can take advantage of some budgetary guidance, courtesy of the Wichita Public Library. The library will host a two-part Budgeting Basics Workshop at the Rockwell branch, 5939 E. Ninth Street, on Jan. 10 and 17. The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m in the meeting room.

