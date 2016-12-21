Wichita Public Library to host Budgeting Basics Workshop
Wichitans who are feeling the financial strain after the holiday season can take advantage of some budgetary guidance, courtesy of the Wichita Public Library. The library will host a two-part Budgeting Basics Workshop at the Rockwell branch, 5939 E. Ninth Street, on Jan. 10 and 17. The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m in the meeting room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Dec 21
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC