Wichita protest shows solidarity with refugees, Muslims
About 100 people formed a human barrier in front of the Islamic Society of Wichita on Sunday to show their support for refugees and Muslims. "We're not all hateful and we're not all ignorant and we're not going to stand in silence," protester Lori Wiltse said Sunday.
