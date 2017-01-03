Wichita man sentenced in 2015 attack ...

A Wichita man has been sentenced to almost 21 years in prison for a 2015 shooting that happened at a home in the Delano neighborhood. 29-year-old Damion Looney was convicted by a jury in November of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

