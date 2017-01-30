Wichita man sentenced for child porn

A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to more than two decades in prison for distributing child pornography, according to a news release. Jonathan C. McClain, 37, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, according to the release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

