Wichita man sentenced for child porn
A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to more than two decades in prison for distributing child pornography, according to a news release. Jonathan C. McClain, 37, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, according to the release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
