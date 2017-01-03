Wichita man pleads guilty to June bank robbery
Andre Bryant, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting or brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement. In his plea, Bryant admitted that he and two co-defendants robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita on June 16. They demanded and received money before fleeing.
