Wichita man pleads guilty to bank, jewelry store robberies
A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday in the armed robbery of a north side jewelry store in 2015, according to a news release. A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday in the armed robbery of a north side jewelry store in 2015, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse
|7 hr
|Fearful
|21
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|8 hr
|anonymous
|23
|Bryan Wooten
|15 hr
|clb
|3
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Sun
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC