Wichita man pleads guilty to bank, je...

Wichita man pleads guilty to bank, jewelry store robberies

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday in the armed robbery of a north side jewelry store in 2015, according to a news release. A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday in the armed robbery of a north side jewelry store in 2015, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic abuse 7 hr Fearful 21
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown 8 hr anonymous 23
Bryan Wooten 15 hr clb 3
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Sun Bebpennington 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC