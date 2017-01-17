Wichita man gets more than five years in prison for drive-by shooting

A Sedgwick County judge has ordered a 19-year-old Wichita man to serve five years, eight months in prison for carrying out a drive-by shooting that injured another man over the summer, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. Morkuez McClennon shot Raul Ayala early on July 9, hitting him in the chest and wrist, as Ayala was standing outside of a house in the 2400 block of North Wellington Place.

