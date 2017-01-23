Wichita man dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash
Justin D. Epley was driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle when a 24-year-old man driving a 2000 Ford pickup failed to yield to him at 21st Street and 167th Street West at about 5:30 p.m., the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release e-mailed Monday morning. Epley, who was eastbound on 21st, struck the pickup truck in the intersection.
