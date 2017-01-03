Wichita lawyer, businessman, announces intention to seek Pompeo's seat
Wichita attorney and businessman George Bruce announced during a gathering at the Petroleum Club on Tuesday, his intention to seek Mike Pompeo's congressional seat. Pompeo has been nominated to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|45
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC