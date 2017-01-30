Wichita lawmakera s comments ill-informed, Islamic leaders say

Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, took to Facebook on Sunday night to voice his support for President Trump's order restricting entry to the U.S. for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the wake of protests about it. The order also temporarily blocked refugees from any country from entering the U.S. "Need I remind those who don't care for the recent immigration orders that the benevolent, peace-loving dictatorships of these Muslim countries kill gays and transexuals, deny even the most basic of women's rights and condone female castration and rape," Whitmer wrote in the post.

