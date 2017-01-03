Wichita lawmaker seeks to rein in Kobacha s prosecution powers

A Wichita state representative has filed a bill to strip Secretary of State Kris Kobach of his authority to prosecute election crimes. Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, said allowing Kobach to bring criminal cases has not uncovered evidence of illegal immigrant voting fraud, which was a big part of Kobach's pitch when the Legislature granted him prosecutorial power in 2015.

