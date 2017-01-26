Wichita flag lights up flooring company
Phil Sanders, director of Confluence Community, shows off the future Confluence Community Center space at 520Commerce. U-Haul is putting the finishing touches on its renovation of the former Bemis Bag building on East 13th Street just west of the Canal Route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Thu
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC