Wichita commuters to face delays near Warren West
Some commuters in west Wichita will likely face delays due to a road construction project that begins Wednesday, according to city documents. Asphalt repairs are set to begin for a stretch of 21st Street North in west Wichita near the West Warren movie theater.
