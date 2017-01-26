Wichita Community Theatre on the map 71 years after its founding
It's been "disheartening" for the people at Wichita Community Theatre when, after about two decades at its current location, people still don't know where the theater is at. The 71-year-old Wichita Community Theatre, which has made its home in the former Jewish synagogue at 258 N. Fountain since 1993, recently installed a large sign on the side of the building.
