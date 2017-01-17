Wichita Chamber to recognize citizens, businesses at Honors Night on April 11
The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce will recognize citizens and businesses that have made exceptional contributions to the community during its annual Honors Night on April 11. The award is given to an organization or nonprofit that received the Over the Years award at least 20 years ago. It recognizes the organization's continued leadership and community involvement.
