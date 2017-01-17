Wichita chamber announces panelists f...

Wichita chamber announces panelists for Chairmana s Lunch Feb. 7

2 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has named its panelists for its annual Chairman's Lunch, according to a news release. The panelists for the Feb. 7 luncheon are: Scott Schwindaman, 2017 Chamber chairman; Jeff Longwell, mayor of Wichita; David Unruh, Sedgwick County Commission chairman; Junetta Everett, vice president of Professional Relations for Delta Dental of Kansas, and Kim Krull, president of Butler Community College.

