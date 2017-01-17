Wichita chamber announces panelists for Chairmana s Lunch Feb. 7
The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has named its panelists for its annual Chairman's Lunch, according to a news release. The panelists for the Feb. 7 luncheon are: Scott Schwindaman, 2017 Chamber chairman; Jeff Longwell, mayor of Wichita; David Unruh, Sedgwick County Commission chairman; Junetta Everett, vice president of Professional Relations for Delta Dental of Kansas, and Kim Krull, president of Butler Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC